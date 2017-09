FIREBALL WHISKEY BAGELS are now on sale??!!

A bakery in Freehold, New Jersey called the Bagel Nook just started selling bagels that are made with FIREBALL WHISKEY.

And because of the cinnamon flavor, they say it goes well with their apple cream cheese.

The shop didn’t say just how much alcohol is in each bagel, so it probably WON’T get you drunk.

Click Here to see more.