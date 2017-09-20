Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Phillips Phunny: “Helmer Zone” Commercial

Enjoy a politician’s “Top Gun” inspired campaign commercial.

An Iraq War vet named Daniel Helmer is running for congress in Virginia as a Democrat. He’s NOT a Trump fan, and he’s been going after his Republican opponent for not supporting Obamacare. But his new ad might not be helping his cause much.

It’s a parody of the scene from “Top Gun” where Tom Cruise does an off-key version of “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling”. But all the lyrics are about the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood. Enjoy!

