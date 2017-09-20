How Much NBA Players Make After Taxes

See how TAXES impact NBA players’ take home pay.

How Much Do the Top 10 NBA Players Make . . . After Taxes?

LeBron James has the biggest contract for the upcoming NBA season. His gross salary is $33.3 million, but that’s BEFORE federal, state, and local taxes. So, how much does he actually get?

According to an ESPN report, he loses $11.9 million to Uncle Sam, and pays another $2.2 million in state and local taxes. His agent gets a $947,000 cut, and another $3.3 million goes into a league escrow account.

That’s complicated, but basically it’s a buffer account that goes back to the players after the season when all the money is sorted out. It’s part of the process where the owners guarantee that the players get 51% of their basketball-related income.

So, when it’s all said and done, LeBron takes home $16.7 million, or just 50.3% of his $33.3 million gross salary. Of course, he’s making a LOT more than that when you add in endorsement deals and other revenue.

Here are the top 10 NBA salaries before and after taxes:

1. LeBron James: $16,737,751 net . . . $33,285,709 gross

2. Paul Millsap: $15,563,401 net . . . $30,769,231 gross

3. Steph Curry: $15,263,905 net . . . $34,682,550 gross

4. Mike Conley: $15,254,008 net . . . $28,530,608 gross

5. James Harden: $15,141,780 . . . $28,299,399 gross

6. Russell Westbrook: $14,773,931 . . . $28,530,608 gross

7. Gordon Hayward: $14,747,006 net . . . $29,727,900 gross

8. Al Horford: $14,357,262 net . . . $27,734,405 gross

9. Blake Griffin: $14,234,341 net . . . $29,512,900 gross

10. Kyle Lowry: $12,047,641 net . . . $28,703,704 gross

