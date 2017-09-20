APA hosts 27th annual Canine Carnival

This event is always a fun event to attend and in turn, you’re helping animals in need.

Here are the details:

The Animal Protective Association Adoption Center (APA) is hosting its 27th annual Canine Carnival in Tilles Park (9551 Litzsinger Road), Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The carnival celebrates the bond between people and their pets, while raising funds for homeless pets in and around the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“This year’s Canine Carnival will be bigger and better than ever,” said Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the APA. “There’s something for every one and every dog. We look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to one of the most-unique, pet-friendly events in St. Louis.”

The family-friendly event will feature games for humans and dogs, food trucks, a beer garden, music, children’s activities and games, and on-site dog adoptions. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased in advance and the day of the event. Details of the event and tickets sales are available on the APA’s website.

Dogs who are well-behaved, up-to-date on vaccinations and on a leash, are invited to share in the fun and are encouraged to come in costume. The event culminates with the crowing of the Canine Carnival King and Queen. Other awards for dogs will be presented for Best Trick, Best Kisser and Best Costume.

Ticket Information:

­ $15 per dog (dogs can bring their humans at no additional charge)

­ $5 per human (if not accompanying a dog)

­ $10 punch cards for full access to kid games and activities

­ Tickets available online or the day of the event.

“It’s one of the best days of the year for the dog-loving community,” said Javier. “We wouldn’t be able to host such a terrific event without our generous sponsors, and the funds raised go toward helping local adoptable pets find their forever home.”