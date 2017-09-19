Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

What Vegetables Do You Hate?

Filed Under: hate, Phillips & Company, vegetables, what
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Do you hate the SAME vegetables as everyone else?

A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people how they feel about different vegetables, so you can see if you HATE the same ones as everyone else…

1. Beets . . . 41% hate them, 27% love them.

2. Brussels sprouts . . . 31% hate, 40% love.

3. Celery . . . 27% hate, 36% love.

4. Kale . . . 23% hate, 28% love.

5. Peas . . . 16% hate, 59% love.

6. Cauliflower . . . 15% hate, 56% love.

7. Cabbage . . . 13% hate, 46% love.

8. Onions . . . 11% hate, 68% love.

9. Broccoli . . . 8% hate, 75% love.

10. Carrots . . . 5% hate, 75% love.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live