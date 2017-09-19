What Vegetables Do You Hate?

Do you hate the SAME vegetables as everyone else?
A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people how they feel about different vegetables, so you can see if you HATE the same ones as everyone else…
1. Beets . . . 41% hate them, 27% love them.
2. Brussels sprouts . . . 31% hate, 40% love.
3. Celery . . . 27% hate, 36% love.
4. Kale . . . 23% hate, 28% love.
5. Peas . . . 16% hate, 59% love.
6. Cauliflower . . . 15% hate, 56% love.
7. Cabbage . . . 13% hate, 46% love.
8. Onions . . . 11% hate, 68% love.
9. Broccoli . . . 8% hate, 75% love.
10. Carrots . . . 5% hate, 75% love.
