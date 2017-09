Two songwriters are suing Taylor Swift over “Shake It Off” who say she STOLE the lyrics from them.

Two songwriters wrote a song called “Players Gon’ Play” for the group 3LW back in 2001. They are now suing Taylor Swift for STEALING lyrics from them for her song “Shake It Off”.

The specific lyrics they’re suing over are “Players gonna play” and “Haters gonna hate”. (Some sources online do say that “haters gonna hate” was first used in that 3LW song, but since then it’s become a common saying.)