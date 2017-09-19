Things That Help Get You Hired

According to hiring managers, here are some things that up your chances of landing a job.

1. Being involved in your community. So, things like volunteer work, helping out at your church, or coaching a little league team.

2. Being bilingual. 34% of hiring managers said it ups your chances of getting hired. Obviously Spanish is the best second language to know at this point.

3. Having a better sense of humor than the other people they interview. 25% said it ups your chances.

4. Being better dressed than the other applicants. So don’t go in looking like a slob.

5. Having more in common with the interviewer. So don’t feel like the entire interview has to be about work. Like if they have a picture on the wall from a trip to Spain, and you’ve been there too, bring it up.

