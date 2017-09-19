St. Louis ranks in the Top 15 of the MOST fun cities in America.

Researchers looked at 58 different factors, like how many parks there are . . . how nice the weather is . . . how many bars there are per capita . . . how many music venues each city has . . . and how much it all costs. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Las Vegas. It ranked first in nightlife, and sixth in entertainment and recreation.

2. Orlando. It was near the top in both nightlife and recreation, and it’s a lot cheaper than Vegas.

3. New York. Even though it’s the most expensive city to have fun in.

4. Miami.

5. Portland, Oregon.

6. Atlanta.

7. San Francisco.

8. New Orleans.

9. Chicago.

10. San Diego.

14. ST. LOUIS.

