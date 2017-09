“Bridesmaids” tops a list of the BEST movies to watch on a FLIGHT.

There’s a new list of “The Top 10 Movies to Watch on a Flight”…

1. “Bridesmaids”

2. “The Hangover”

3. “Meet the Parents”

4. “The Shawshank Redemption”

5. “Jason Bourne”

6. “Forrest Gump”

7. “Groundhog Day”

8. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

9. “Pretty Woman”

10. “Slumdog Millionaire”

