Watch some commentators get duped into saying risqué FAKE names.

Two commentators at a charity event were saying the names of people as they donated money, and they both got duped into saying fake names. The first guy thanks “Four Skin Tim” for donating $10.

The second guy mocks him because he fell for the oldest trick in the book, and then he makes the same mistake by thanking “Jenna Tulls” for a $1 donation.