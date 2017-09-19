“Mad Pooper” Jogger Terrorizes Neighborhood

A jogger in Colorado Springs is being called the “Mad Pooper” after passing several bowel movements in a public park. According to local CBS outlet KKTV, the jogger was caught at least twice by neighbors in the past seven weeks–but has continued her revenge-pooping crusade.

“It’s just not a natural thing we do in our society, to drop your trousers and, uh, and relieve yourself right there when you know there’s people around,” one eyewitness points out.

Neighbor Cathy Budde adds that the Mad Pooper knows exactly what she’s doing and comes prepared with napkins in her pockets.The Colorado Springs Police Department is actively searching for the woman, who has also been sighted pooping in a Walgreens and in nearby backyards.