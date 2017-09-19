Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

“Mad Pooper” Jogger Terrorizes Neighborhood

Filed Under: mad pooper, Morning Show, neighbors

A jogger in Colorado Springs is being called the “Mad Pooper” after passing several bowel movements in a public park. According to local CBS outlet KKTV, the jogger was caught at least twice by neighbors in the past seven weeks–but has continued her revenge-pooping crusade.

“It’s just not a natural thing we do in our society, to drop your trousers and, uh, and relieve yourself right there when you know there’s people around,” one eyewitness points out.

Neighbor Cathy Budde adds that the Mad Pooper knows exactly what she’s doing and comes prepared with napkins in her pockets.The Colorado Springs Police Department is actively searching for the woman, who has also been sighted pooping in a Walgreens and in nearby backyards.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live