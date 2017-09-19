Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th – Sunday, September 18th)

Filed Under: 15th, 18th, 5, Friday, Kevin, Photos, September, Sunday, Weekend
(Photo by Kennedy Berghoff)

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend.

I had another fairly “normal” weekend…

On Friday evening, Kennedy went to her Sixth Grade Back to School Dance. Man, they DO grow up too fast.

kennedy dance Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th Sunday, September 18th)

Saturday was busy. It started with my remote at Ashley Homestore in Edwardsville.

ashley remote Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th Sunday, September 18th)

The family decided to join me… Mainly to eat lunch at Red Robin.

red robin Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th Sunday, September 18th)

That evening, the kids and I joined Sara for the Glow Run in Florissant for suicide prevention. We played at St. Ferdinand Park…

park Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th Sunday, September 18th)

While Sara and her friend’s Shane, Matt, and Cynthia all did the 5K.

runners Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th Sunday, September 18th)

Sunday was spent setting up the house for Halloween.

fall Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 15th Sunday, September 18th)

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a good one, too!

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live