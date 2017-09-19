Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Guy’s Weekend in 5 Photos

By Guy Phillips
Filed Under: five photos, Guy Phillips

Here is how Guy spent his weekend…out of town!

Professor Phillips pontificates to students and faculty about my journalistic abilities (or lack there of) in a lecture hall at my alma mater, New Mexico State University.

fullsizerender Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Holding up the world’s largest chili is taxing work.

Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Golf is awe inspiring in New Mexico. This is a picture of Picacho peak from the Redhawk golf course in Las Cruces. I shoe my age … in 2032.

img 2174 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Saturday night watching the Aggies fighting Troy. Our section won free certificates to Whataburger. Aggies lost… I won!

fullsizerender 2 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

My new friend, Glen Cerny of KRWG radio and television at my alma mater! Formerly Glen taught communications at Lindenwood!

 

img 2173 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Check out how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend HERE! 

