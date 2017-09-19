Brace Yourself for Another Installment of Big Little Lies

Now that HBO’s critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies has won eight Emmy awards, it’s gaining steam toward a second installment. Deadline notes that the main issue has been a lack of source material since author Liane Moriarty wrote the novel Big Little Lies as a one-off.

However, Moriarty has since allegedly written a short novella that picks up the story and envisions what happens next with the main characters. Both Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have been outspoken about how positive the experience of working together was. “It feels really good,” Witherspoon said during a Monday appearance on GMA. “The fact that the accumulated knowledge of us being in the business for so long turned into something so amazing…”

