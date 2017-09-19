A Year Of Constant Worry

It hasn’t sunk in that my daughter is a one year old. Where the heck did the last year go? Oh, I know … obsessing (good and bad) over my daughter. It still feels very surreal to say I have a daughter. This past year has been one heck of a roller coaster ride. There have been so many ups and downs, but hands down, this has been the best year of my life. Ok, I won’t lie … the hardest year of my life as well.

No one can prepare you for motherhood. There were a ton of clichés that I heard before giving birth to Lu, but I secretly thought some of those clichés wouldn’t apply to me. WRONG! Ironically, I stumbled across this blog, 15 Motherhood Clichés That Turned Out To Be TRUE, and had to admit agreeance.

Here are some examples:

* Prepare for sleep deprivation – When I was prego, I would get so angry at anyone who would tell me I was about to never sleep again. I wanted to yell SCREW YOU, but I decided not to. I should have because I could have blamed the pregnancy hormones on my outburst. Well, I never knew how sleep deprived I would be. Seriously. So. Sleep. Deprived. It doesn’t help that I don’t have a great sleeper, on top of ME being a lover of sleep and naps!

* Going out is a chore – You choose what’s worth it and what’s not. It’s a lot to get yourself ready and then a baby ready AND then you have to pack a diaper bag. It’s a lot. I’m exhausted by the time I even get to the car.

* You’ll buy more stuff for your kids than yourself – Yup, yup, and yup. I still wear some of my maternity clothes because I care more about her wardrobe than mine!

* You’ll understand how important wine is – SO IMPORTANT!

* Time goes by much faster than it ever has before – I swear I just gave birth a week ago.

* You’ll worry much more – The author of the blog said it best:

I thought getting pregnant was worrisome. Then I got pregnant and I was worried. Then I was in labor and I was worried. Now she’s here, and I’m worried all the time. I worry about her weight, her development, her safety, her health, her future, and happiness. In fact, there hasn’t been a day that she’s been alive that I haven’t worried or thought about her. This definitely doesn’t go away. You’ll be worrying about your baby until the day you die!

Yes, yes, yes and YES! I could NOT agree more with the above. All I do is worry. How can I not? I’m in charge of a human being. I am responsible for teaching her wrong from right. She looks to me as an example, so yes, I WORRY ALL THE TIME!

At the end of the day, being a parent is a learning process and you have to learn as you go. Mistakes will be made and that’s ok. I constantly remind myself that it’s ok to mess up and you have to learn as you go.

With all that being said, I guess it’s time for me to get mushy. I will keep it simple. I sure do love her with all I have and I can’t imagine my life without her.

Louise “Lu” Christine – I’m excited for the next year of constant worry and the next year, and the next year, and the next year …

I love you more and more every day.