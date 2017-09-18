Do you know many people who were born on Halloween? Probably not, and it’s probably not as coincidental as you think! The reason fewer babies are born on Halloween is actually really spooky.

According to a study conducted by researchers at the Yale University School of Public Health, fewer women go into labor and give birth on Halloween because of the dark and sinister — and maybe even a little bit evil — associations of the day.

Researchers compared birth rates on Halloween with birth rates around holidays that are perceived as happier, like Valentine’s Day. “On Valentine’s Day, which conveys positive symbolism, there was a 3.6 percent increase in spontaneous births and a 12.1 percent increase in cesarean births. Whereas, on Halloween, which conveys negative symbolism, there was a 5.3 percent decrease in spontaneous and a 16.9 percent decrease in cesarean births,” the study authors wrote.

It makes sense, if you think about it. The symbols of Halloween are skeletons, ghosts and goblins, and death, while the symbols of Valentine’s Day are hearts and cherubs and people falling madly in love. If you had the power to avoid giving birth on a certain day because you didn’t like or connect with the cultural symbolism of that day, you’d probably use that power at one point or another, right?

