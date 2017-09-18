The 2017 Emmy Winners

Here are the big EMMY winners from last night.

The 69th Annual EMMY Awards were last night, and here are the BIG winners…

Best Drama Series: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Actor (Drama Series): Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actress (Drama Series): Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor (Drama Series): John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress (Drama Series): Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Series: “Veep” (HBO)

Best Actor (Comedy Series): Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Best Actress (Comedy Series): Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy Series): Alec Baldwin, “SNL” (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy Series): Kate McKinnon, “SNL” (NBC)

Best Limited Series: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best Actor (Limited Series): Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (HBO)

Best Actress (Limited Series): Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series): Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series): Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best TV Movie: “Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

Best Reality Host: RuPaul Charles,”RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Best Structured Reality Program: “Shark Tank” (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Program: “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Best Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice” (NBC)

Best Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

(Speaking of “SNL”, last week Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle got the ‘Best Guest Actress’ and ‘Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series’ Emmys for their appearances on the show last season.)

Best Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Variety Special: “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special” (CBS)

