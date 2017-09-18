Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: "Double Jeans"

“Double Jeans” look like a pair of jeans tucked into another pair??!!

2017 is turning out to be one of the WORST years ever for the evolution of jeans. So far, designers have made $425 jeans that are pre-stained with mud, totally crotchless jeans, and jeans that zip down the back to expose your butt crack.

A designer named Natasha Zinko has created something called “Double Jeans.” Basically, they look like you put on a pair of jeans, then put ANOTHER pair over them, but had those sit about six inches lower, on your thighs.

Photo: Double Jeans

They’re selling for $695??!!

