Listen to Win Tickets to Niall Horan

Filed Under: Fabulous Fox Theatre, Idina Menzel, St. Louis, tickets, Win, Y98
Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Win: A pair of tickets to see Niall Horan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Contest Ends: Friday, September 22, 2017

Listen to Jill Devine’s show on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Niall Horan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Friday, August 25, 2018 with special guest Maren Morris.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, September 22nd at noon and are available in a special pre-sale for Y98 listeners on Thursday, September 21 from 10am-10pm. Just CLICK HERE and use the password Y98. While supplies last, you can get four lawn tickets for just $89!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 22, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

 

