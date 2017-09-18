Listen to Win Tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals Game

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday, September 29

Contest Ends: Friday, September 22, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Show on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 7:15 p.m.

Don’t miss the final weekend of regular season play at Busch Stadium when the Cards host the Brewers, Sept 29th through Oct 1st. There are great giveaways all weekend long, including an replica Blues batting practice jersey! Get your tickets now at Cardinals.com/promotions. Get your tickets today.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 22, 2017. Read the official contest rules.