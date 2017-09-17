Milo Ventimiglia Shares What He Learned From Dating Hayden Panettiere

Milo Ventimiglia has opened up about what he learned from dating his much younger co-star Hayden Panettiere back when they worked on the NBC hit Heroes. “Never do it again,” he tells The Journal. “There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you.” He adds, “But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.” Ventimiglia was 29 and Panettiere was barely 18 when they started going out. He also dated his former Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel.