Ed Sheeran Cancels St. Louis Show

The statement posted on Scottrade website reads:

“With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.” – Messina Touring Group

Fans that purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically issued a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Fans that purchased tickets at the Scottrade Center Box Office may come to the box office beginning Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. to be issued a refund.