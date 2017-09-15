Viral Video: Woman Hears Kiss For The First Time

A woman with a cochlear implant hears a kiss for the first time.

We’ve seen a couple of these cochlear implant videos and they’re always moving, but this one has a special twist. A woman is testing hers out, and her husband’s in the room with her. He says “I love you” so she leans in for a kiss.

Someone asks if she could hear the kiss and she says yes. Then it dawns on her that it’s the first time she’s ever HEARD a kiss, and she breaks down.

(Maybe I have a little more appreciation for videos like this since my daughter Kennedy also hears with cochlear implants. Technology can be a great thing!)

Click Here to see this moving video.