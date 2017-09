A 66-year-old former bodybuilder tries colorblind glasses for the first time.

Just because your a former bodybuilder, doesn’t mean you can’t cry. 66-year-old William Reed got to see color for the first time by using those special sunglasses designed for the color blind.

The twist is he thinks they’re normal sunglasses until he puts them on. Then he’s so overwhelmed, he spends the rest of the video trying not to cry.