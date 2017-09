A guy accidentally pops a cork at his EYES, and luckily gets saved by his glasses.

Kyle Hansen is the co-host of a YouTube show called Awesome Hardware, and he wears glasses, which is important. Here’s why. He was pointing a corked bottle of beer at his eyes and joking that it’s kind of like playing Russian Roulette.

Then the cork POPPED OUT and shot into his glasses. Fortunately, the glasses didn’t shatter and he wasn’t injured.