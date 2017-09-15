The dumbest things people have put on their résumé include…

A new survey had HR managers list the dumbest things they’ve seen on résumés. Here are the top five…

1. A guy claimed he’d personally studied under the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who died over 100 years ago.

2. Someone claimed they’d written a set of computer code that the hiring manager had actually written.

3. A guy included a picture with all of his pets for no apparent reason.

4. Someone listed Microsoft as a previous employer, and then didn’t know who Bill Gates was.

5. Someone sent in a résumé that obviously wasn’t theirs. So the HR person googled it. And it turned out they just lifted it straight off the Internet.

