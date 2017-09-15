Check out a list of the BEST movie props of all time.

Mashable.com came up with a list of the “10 Best Movie Props of All Time”. Check it out…

1. Kikuchiyo’s sword from “Seven Samurai”.

2. The candle from the 1983 Russian / Italian movie “Nostalghia”.

3. Wilson from “Castaway”.

4. The plastic bag in “American Beauty”.

5. The origami unicorn from “Blade Runner”.

6. The briefcase in “Pulp Fiction”.

7. The riverboat in the 1982 German movie “Fitzcarraldo”.

8. The amp that goes to 11 in “This Is Spinal Tap”.

9. The lightsabers from “Star Wars”.

10. Indiana Jones’ whip.

Click Here to see more.