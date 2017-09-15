Secret Reasons We Break Up With Someone

Here are the SECRET reasons why people have dumped someone.

When you’re DUMPING someone, you’re probably not going to tell them the real reason. You’ll say something like, “I feel like we just aren’t connecting anymore,” or, “We’re moving in different directions.”

But a new survey asked people for the REAL secret reasons they’ve broken up with someone.

And the top four are:

1. They weren’t smart enough, 32%.

2. You were too good for them, 19%.

3. You were much better looking than them, 18%.

4. They weren’t funny enough, 16%.

