Jamie Lee Curtis Announces Another ‘Halloween’ Reboot

With a little less than a month from Halloween, we just got the best treat yet!

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the big screen for another ‘Halloween’ reboot and yes Michael Myers will be there!!!

She posted today,

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.”

Curtis also played Laurie Strode in “Halloween II” (1981), “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998) and “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002).

What Halloween movie is your favorite?

