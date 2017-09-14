A bunch of bartenders listed the WEIRDEST hangover cures they’ve heard.

Do you have a crazy hangover cure that you SWEAR works? Here are six weird hangover cures bartenders have heard…

1. Chugging Gatorade instead of water . . . and mixing in some HORSERADISH.

2. Tripe soup . . . which involves the lining of a cow’s STOMACH. Good luck choking THAT down when you’re hung over.

3. Three Aleves and a big glass of water before bed . . . then a beer RIGHT when wake up the next morning.

4. Shellfish broth, which is like chicken stock but made with seafood. And you’re supposed to eat a hard-boiled egg with it.

5. A bartender who spent time in Puerto Rico claims there’s an urban legend where you can prevent a hangover by rubbing lemons on your ARMPITS before you start drinking.

6. Alka-Seltzer in coconut water. (Which actually sounds half-decent compared to the other ones.)

We have no idea how well any of them work. But for most of them, our guess is NOT very well.

