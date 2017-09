An 83-year-old grandpa throws a trespasser off his roof!

An L.A. TV station posted a video yesterday on Facebook of an 83-year-old grandfather throwing a trespasser off his roof. Something broke the guy’s fall, and he wasn’t injured. He’d been up there for several hours and a negotiator couldn’t talk him down.

The grandfather’s name is Wilford Burgess and he said, “He was on my roof, and he’d been there too long.”