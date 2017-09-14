The Worst City To Live In Every State

Is St. Louis really the WORST City to live in Missouri??!!

The website 24/7 Wall Street looked at things like crime rates, unemployment, and housing, and posted a list of each state’s WORST city to live in.

Illinois WORST city is Rockford.

Sadly, ST. LOUIS is considered the WORST city to live in for the state of Missouri. Here’s their reason why…

“St. Louis is representative of the economic decline that afflicted many large industrial cities over the latter part of the 20th century. Decades of manufacturing decline, white flight, and exclusionary zoning in St. Louis have led to some of the worst urban decay, racial segregation, and income inequality of any major city today. Some 24.9% of St. Louis residents live in poverty, far more than the 14.8% statewide poverty rate. St. Louis has struggled with a high crime rate since the 1960s and today has the highest violent crime rate of any large U.S. city. There were 1,817 violent crimes reported per 100,000 St. Louis residents in 2015, nearly five times the national rate.”

Click Here to see more.