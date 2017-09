There’s a new Calvin Klein sweater that’s JUST SLEEVES??!!

The latest ridiculous item is a new Calvin Klein sweater that’s missing a key component: The torso. Yes, the sweater is JUST SLEEVES. The part that goes over your torso is just a thin, sheer, see-through material.

And how much do they want for, basically, a pair of sleeves? $2,165! And the one website that’s selling it says it’s currently sold out??!!

