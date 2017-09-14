Kelly Clarkson Gave Up Millions To Avoid Dr. Luke

Kelly Clarkson recently did an interview where she revealed that she rejected a co-songwriting credit on her 2009 single, “My Life Would Suck Without You” because it would mean having her name next to producer, Dr. Luke.

From Billboard:

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she willingly lost “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” “or millions,” in royalties for refusing to associate herself with Dr. Luke as a co-writer on her 2009 single “My Life Would Suck Without You.” “I was making a point to the people working with me, going, ‘This is how much I didn’t want to do this.’ I don’t care about the money. I don’t care about, oh, ‘You’re going to be the most famous person ever if you do this.’ That’s not what holds weight in my life.”

She insisted her experience with Dr. Luke was nothing like Kesha’s (referring to Kesha’s allegations of abuse and her ongoing legal battle against the producer). She simply wasn’t a fan of his.

She goes on to explain more about the songwriting credit “rules” and you can read about that by clicking HERE.