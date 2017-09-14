Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Fight Hunger in St. Louis and Go Orange Today!

Today is Hunger Action Day – a nationwide campaign committed to spreading awareness about the issue of hunger across America. Because orange is the awareness color for hunger, the St. Louis Area Foodbank  launched #GoOrangeSTL to celebrate Hunger Action Day and engage our neighbors locally.
 
Today the Foodbank wants to turn this whole city orange to show unity against hunger! The goal is to reach and educate as many people as possible about the issue of hunger in the bi-state region.
 
You can help! This Thursday, please do one of the following and take a picture of it:
 
  • Wear something orange
  • Stand next to something orange
  • Hold something orange [like a #GoOrangeSTL sign]
  • Share it on your favorite social media channel(s) using the hashtags #GoOrangeSTL  and #HungerActionDay
  • Tell your friends and family that you stand against hunger in our region
The Foodbank will create an album of all photos that use that hashtag.
