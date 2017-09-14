Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years

According to TMZ, the two released a statement saying “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The two both talked to Oprah in 2012 exclusively about there marriage, Josh saying that “there were times that were rough, but she is the best thing that had ever happened to me.”

Watch the full clip below:

Click here to read more.