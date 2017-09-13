Will & Grace Wine Shakes Are Coming to Shake Shack

Shake Shack is adding two new milkshakes to its menu to celebrate the return of NBC’s beloved sitcom Will & Grace.

The “Will & Grace” shake features cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard mixed with fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar. Meanwhile, the “Jack & Karen” is a blend of Prosecco and strawberry frozen custard, topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust.

Shake Shack and NBC say that $2 out of every $5.99 shake sold will be donated to GLAAD to “support its efforts to share culture-changing LGBTQ stories.” The shakes will be available in Shake Shack locations in New York and Los Angeles from September 18 to October 1.

I want the two locations coming to St. Louis to open RIGHT NOW!