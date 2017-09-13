Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Will & Grace Wine Shakes Are Coming to Shake Shack

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Shake Shack is adding two new milkshakes to its menu to celebrate the return of NBC’s beloved sitcom Will & Grace.

The “Will & Grace” shake features cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard mixed with fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar. Meanwhile, the “Jack & Karen” is a blend of Prosecco and strawberry frozen custard, topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust.

Shake Shack and NBC say that $2 out of every $5.99 shake sold will be donated to GLAAD to “support its efforts to share culture-changing LGBTQ stories.” The shakes will be available in Shake Shack locations in New York and Los Angeles from September 18 to October 1.

I want the two locations coming to St. Louis to open RIGHT NOW!

