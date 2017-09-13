Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Woman With The Longest Legs

Meet the Russian model with the world’s LONGEST LEGS!

Guinness just posted a new video about a 29-year-old Russian woman named Ekaterina Lisina who’s about 6-foot-9, and holds the world record for LONGEST LEGS on a woman.

Like most of us, her legs aren’t exactly the same length. Her left leg is 52.2 inches, and her right leg is slightly shorter, at an even 52 inches. The measurements are taken from your heel to the top of your hip.

She’s also an Olympic athlete. She won a bronze in 2008 as part of the Russian women’s basketball team. And she’s done some modeling. So she also holds the record for tallest female model.

