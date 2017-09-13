Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best Places To Celebrate Oktoberfest

(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

St. Louis makes the list of the BEST places to celebrate Oktoberfest in America!

The best place to celebrate Oktoberfest is in Munich. But since you’re NOT planning to go to Germany this year, might as well see if you can get an authentic experience somewhere closer.

WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to celebrate Oktoberfest.

The rankings are obviously based on things like a city’s number of Oktoberfest festivals, beer gardens, and German restaurants. But they also looked at everything from walkability to sausage prices.

And the best American cities for Oktoberfest are:

Cincinnati . . . New York City . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Philadelphia . . . Denver . . . ST. LOUIS . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Orlando . . . Pittsburgh . . . and Columbus, Ohio.

The 10 worst are:

San Bernardino, California . . . Anchorage, Alaska . . . North Las Vegas . . . St. Petersburg, Florida . . . Memphis . . . Chula Vista, California . . . Riverside, California . . . Fremont, California . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . and Garland, Texas.

