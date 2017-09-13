Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jen’s Loufest Weekend in 5 Photos (Sept. 9th & 10th)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

This weekend wiped me out, but I was determined to make the most of it because…LouFest!

Last year I was in the thick of my cancer treatments when LouFest was going on. This event, like so many annual events this summer, made me pause and give thanks for how far I’ve come in the last year. I was bone tired Saturday and Sunday night when I crawled into bed, but I was so lucky to spend the weekend seeing some great music with friends.

Saturday we loved seeing Huey Lewis & the News, and one of my favorite bands, Spoon.

Look who we found @loufest, it’s @y98jen and her crew! #stl

A post shared by Y98 (@y98stl) on

 

image1111 Jens Loufest Weekend in 5 Photos (Sept. 9th & 10th)

We’re here! Getting ready for Spoon with Ryan. (Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Sunday we decided to take the kids to LouFest. We went up on the Ferris wheel and watched the bands from up high.

image22 Jens Loufest Weekend in 5 Photos (Sept. 9th & 10th)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

image3 Jens Loufest Weekend in 5 Photos (Sept. 9th & 10th)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Here are the kids in vendor row where they refused to buy LouFest shirts, but wanted to buy crystals and LED fidget spinners instead. I apparently still have a lot to teach them about concert attendance.

image4 Jens Loufest Weekend in 5 Photos (Sept. 9th & 10th)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

But my favorite moment of the weekend came during Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Nora ate it up. She danced non-stop on her dad’s shoulders, and I couldn’t stop smiling while I was watching her. I soaked it all in as I realized how lucky I was to still be alive and have this unforgettable moment with my family.

 

All the feels with this girl. ❤️@loufest @nathanielrateliff

A post shared by Jen Myers (@y98jen) on

