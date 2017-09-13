Hot Cops Are Heating Up on Facebook

It started as a simple Facebook post, but one selfie of three ‘hot cops’ has women across the country hot and bothered.

The Gainesville police department may have a few more emergencies this month because the ladies leaving comments on their photo are ready to be rescued!

The night crew posted this selfie below and didn’t expect all this attention, but read the comments…you won’t regret it! 😉

Also since the selfie was posted the police department updated us with some quality information on who these hotties are and when we will get to see more of them…#6 is the most important!

UPDATE from Gainesville police department Facebook Page :

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”.

6. There WILL be a calendar.

As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida. 🔥😍🔥😍

