Fall Foods We Love

Here are the fall foods that people really LOVE.

According to a new survey by Buzzfeed about fall foods and drinks, only 34% of people say they LOVE pumpkin spice lattes. 40% are basically indifferent toward them, and 26% hate them.

Here are more of the results about fall foods

1. Hot chocolate . . . 89% love it, 2% hate it.

2. Apple cider . . . 58% love it, 13% hate it.

3. Pumpkin pie . . . 53% love it, 16% hate it.

4. Caramel apples . . . 49% love them, 12% hate them.

5. Butternut squash . . . 35% love it, 30% hate it. Yes, it’s slightly MORE beloved than pumpkin spice lattes.

6. Candy corn . . . 31% love it, 29% hate it.

7. Pumpkin soup . . . 21% love it, 36% hate it.

