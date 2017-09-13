Here are a few common expenses that have outpaced inflation over the past 20 years.

A recent survey found a third of millennials wish they’d grown up when their parents did, partly because a lot of things are way more expensive now. Here are five common expenses that HAVE risen a lot faster than inflation…

1. College. The price has more than TRIPLED in the last 20 years. In 1997, the average tuition at a public university was $2,966 a year. Now it’s $9,650.

2. Gas. The national average is $2.66 a gallon now. Which isn’t bad compared to a few years ago when it was around $3.50. But even though it’s gone down a little, it’s still outpaced inflation over the past 20 years.

3. Buying a house. In 2000, the median cost of a home in the U.S. was about $120,000. Now it’s around $235,000. So it’s almost doubled in the past 17 years.

4. Movie tickets. The average ticket cost a little under $5 twenty years ago. Now it’s just under $9.

5. The price of cable TV. It’s gone up more than twice as fast as inflation. In 1995, it cost an average of $22.35 a month. Now it’s around $70 a month. The average person only got 44 channels back then, and now it’s around 180. But most of those extra channels aren’t really worth the cost which is why a lot of young people DON’T have cable now.

