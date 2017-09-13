Chip and Joanna Coming to Target!!!

If you just can’t get enough of “Fixer Upper”‘s Chip and Joanna, get ready!

Joanna Gaines already has a line of home furnishings in Magnolia Home, but she and Chip have a line that will be featured exclusively in Target stores, called Hearth and Hand with Magnolia. It arrives in Target stores on November 5th.

Over 300 items will be available at Target, including tabletop, home decor, and gifts. The line won’t be a limited time partnership, either – they will roll out new products every season.

For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th. Chip gives all the details at the link in my profile. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Most of the products will be under $30, and some will be as low as .99 cents!