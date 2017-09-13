Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Chip and Joanna Coming to Target!!!

If you just can’t get enough of “Fixer Upper”‘s Chip and Joanna, get ready!

Joanna Gaines already has a line of home furnishings in Magnolia Home, but she and Chip have a line that will be featured exclusively in Target stores, called Hearth and Hand with Magnolia. It arrives in Target stores on November 5th.

Over 300 items will be available at Target, including tabletop, home decor, and gifts. The line won’t be a limited time partnership, either – they will roll out new products every season.

 

Most of the products will be under $30, and some will be as low as .99 cents!

