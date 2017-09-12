Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Happiest And Least Happiest States

Filed Under: happiest, least, Phillips & Company, States
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Are Missouri and Illinois “happy” states to live in?

A new study looked at things like average income, mental health stats, crime, how long commutes are, and how much free time people have. And it ranked all 50 states according to how easy it is to be “HAPPY” if you live there.

Utah and Hawaii were CLOSE to the top. They ranked #1 in a few different categories. But overall, the happiest state is MINNESOTA.

The top ten are Minnesota . . . Utah . . . Hawaii . . . California . . . Nebraska . . . New Jersey . . . South Dakota . . . Iowa . . . Wisconsin . . . and New Hampshire.

Illinois was the 20th happiest state.

The ten LEAST happy states are West Virginia . . . Oklahoma . . . Louisiana . . . Alabama . . . Arkansas . . . Mississippi . . . Kentucky . . . MISSOURI . . . Tennessee . . . and Alaska.

Hawaii has the lowest rate of depression. People in Utah work the fewest hours, and have the lowest divorce rate.

People in Colorado get the most sleep. Vermont is the safest state. And North Dakota has the highest income growth, and the lowest long-term unemployment rate.

Minnesota didn’t top any of those lists. But they made the top five on a bunch of them. So that’s why they came in first.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live