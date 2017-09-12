What is the BEST item on every fast food menu?

Thrillist.com just put out a list of the BEST item at pretty much every major fast food joint. Now, their picks are totally subjective and not based on a survey or anything, but I guess they consider themselves experts, so THIS is what they like…

1. Arby’s . . . Beef ‘n Cheddar.

2. Burger King . . . Chicken Fries.

3. Chick-fil-A . . . Original Chicken Sandwich.

4. Dairy Queen . . . Oreo Blizzard.

5. Dunkin’ Donuts . . . Munchkins. (Those are their donut holes.)

6. Five Guys . . . fries.

7. McDonald’s . . . Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

8. Subway . . . Italian B.M.T. sub.

9. Taco Bell . . . soft taco.

10. Wendy’s . . . Double Stack burger.

Click Here to see more.