What is the BEST item on every fast food menu?
Thrillist.com just put out a list of the BEST item at pretty much every major fast food joint. Now, their picks are totally subjective and not based on a survey or anything, but I guess they consider themselves experts, so THIS is what they like…
1. Arby’s . . . Beef ‘n Cheddar.
2. Burger King . . . Chicken Fries.
3. Chick-fil-A . . . Original Chicken Sandwich.
4. Dairy Queen . . . Oreo Blizzard.
5. Dunkin’ Donuts . . . Munchkins. (Those are their donut holes.)
6. Five Guys . . . fries.
7. McDonald’s . . . Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.
8. Subway . . . Italian B.M.T. sub.
9. Taco Bell . . . soft taco.
10. Wendy’s . . . Double Stack burger.
