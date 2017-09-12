Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween

It’s almost time to trick or treat yo’ self. Your favorite time of the year begins October 19th on Freeform.

Check out the full line up of what Halloween movies will be airing this October.

Thursday, October 19 7am/6c Last Man Standing

7:30am/6:30c Spooky Buddies

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

12pm/11c The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion

4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family

6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Friday, October 20 7am/6c The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

12pm/11c The Haunted Mansion

2:10pm/1:10c The Addams Family

4:15pm/3:15c Addams Family Values

6:20pm/5:20c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Sleepy Hollow

12am/11c The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Saturday, October 21 7am/6c Edward Scissorhands

9:30am/8:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

12:30pm/11:30c Fun Size

2:35pm/1:35c Matilda

4:40pm/3:40c Sleepy Hollow

7:10pm/6:10c The Addams Family

9:15pm/8:15c Addams Family Values

11:25pm/10:25c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sunday, October 22 7am/6c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

10:05am/9:05c Matilda

12:10pm/11:10c Hocus Pocus

2:20pm/1:20c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

5pm/4c The Addams Family

7:05pm/6:05 Addams Family Values

9:15pm/8:15c Hocus Pocus

11:25pm/10:25c Alice in Wonderland (2010) Monday, October 23 7am/6c Last Man Standing

7:30am/6:30c Frankenweenie

Tim Burton Marathon

11am/10c Edward Scissorhands

1:35pm/12:35c Alice in Wonderland

4:10pm/3:10c Dark Shadows

6:50pm/4:50c Sleepy Hollow

9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c Frankenweenie Tuesday, October 24 7am/6c Edward Scissorhands

11am/10c Fun Size

1pm/12c The Haunted Mansion

3pm/2c The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family

6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Teen Witch Wednesday, October 25 7am/6c Last Man Standing

7:30am/6:30c Teen Witch

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c Twilight

2:25pm/1:25c The Addams Family

4:30pm/3:30c Addams Family Values

6:35pm/5:35c Hocus Pocus

8:45pm/7:45c Men in Black

12am/11c Bewitched Thursday, October 26 7am/6c Last Man Standing: Halloween Special

7:30am/6:30c R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c Bewitched

1:30pm/12:30c The Haunted Mansion

3:35pm/2:35c Sleepy Hollow

6:05pm/5:05c Men in Black

8:20pm/7:20c Dark Shadows

12am/11c The Haunted Mansion Friday, October 27 7am/6c Dark Shadows

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

12pm/11c Sleepy Hollow

2:25pm/1:25c Hocus Pocus

4:35pm/3:35c Men in Black

6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family

8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values

12am/11c Hocus Pocus Saturday, October 28 7am/6c Spooky Buddies

9:05am/8:05c R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family

1:20pm/12:20c Addams Family Values

3:30pm/2:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:10pm/4:10c Hocus Pocus

7:20pm/6:20c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9:25pm/8:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman Sunday, October 29 7am/6c R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

9:10am/8:10c ParaNorman

11:20am/10:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

1pm/12c Hook

4:15pm/3:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus

6:55pm/5:55c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

12am/11c Frankenweenie Monday, October 30 7am/6c Sleepy Hollow

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c Dark Shadows

2pm/1c Sleepy Hollow

4:30pm/3:30c The Addams Family

6:40pm/5:40c Addams Family Values

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Hocus Pocus Tuesday, October 31 7am/6c Last Man Standing

7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

Hocus Pocus Marathon

12pm/11c – 12am/11c Hocus Pocus

