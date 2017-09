On yesterday’s episode of Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres seemed determined to untangle the “love triangle” that three Bachelor in Paradise stars engaged in on the show this summer.

However, it seems all Ellen really did was to hilariously embarrass Dean Unglert, Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman over their insane three-way tryst. “Well, you got some ‘splaining to do,” Ellen told Dean at the start of the segment.