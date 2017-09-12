Courtney’s Canine Clips: Dog Songs

An album of songs about famous dogs is raising money for dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Several artists have written new tracks for an album called “Dog Songs”, with all the proceeds going to the ASPCA to help dogs displaced by Harvey. And all the songs are about famous dogs, too.

Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 contributed a song called “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven”, which is about Dinky the dog from “National Lampoon’s Vacation”. And Travis Barker handles the drums.

Other songs pay tribute to Scooby Doo, Einstein from “Back to the Future”, Santa’s Little Helper from “The Simpsons”, and Daisy from “John Wick”.

“Dog Songs” has 14 tracks, and it’s only 8 bucks. You can get it from BandCamp.com.

