Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Celebrities Lined Up For Tonight’s Hurricane Telethon

Filed Under: celebrities, hurricane, Phillips & Company, telethon, tonight's
(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Tonight’s hurricane telethon should be LOADED with celebrities.

An impressive list of celebrities will be on that telethon tonight to raise money for the victims of Harvey AND Irma. They include…

Justin Bieber, Drake, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Blake Shelton, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Al Pacino, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews, Jon Stewart, Chris Paul, Demi Lovato, Diddy, and Leo DiCaprio.

The show airs live from L.A., New York, and Nashville, from 8:00 to 9:00 P.M. Eastern, and it won’t be hard to find. In addition to ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, it’s airing on more than a dozen other networks, including MTV, BET, and CMT.

It’ll also be on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live