Celebrities Lined Up For Tonight’s Hurricane Telethon

Tonight’s hurricane telethon should be LOADED with celebrities.

An impressive list of celebrities will be on that telethon tonight to raise money for the victims of Harvey AND Irma. They include…

Justin Bieber, Drake, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Blake Shelton, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Al Pacino, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews, Jon Stewart, Chris Paul, Demi Lovato, Diddy, and Leo DiCaprio.

The show airs live from L.A., New York, and Nashville, from 8:00 to 9:00 P.M. Eastern, and it won’t be hard to find. In addition to ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, it’s airing on more than a dozen other networks, including MTV, BET, and CMT.

It’ll also be on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Click Here to see more.